Active Stock's Momentum: Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBVA), Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBVA), Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY) opened its shares at the price of $3.56 for the day. Its closing price was $3.54 after gaining +0.85% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.01 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.04 million shares. The beta of HMY stands at0.27. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea.



For How Long HMY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBVA) percentage change plunged -1.94% to close at $11.64 with the total traded volume of 2.97 million shares, and average volume of 2.31 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.56 - $12.90, while its day lowest price was $11.63 and it hit its day highest price at $11.79.



Will BBVA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) started its trading session with the price of $10.05 and closed at $10.00. JNS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.57 million shares. The beta of JNS stands at 2.74. Day range of the stock was $9.89 -$10.07. Janus Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $167.7 billion in assets under management.



Can Investors Bet on JNS after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) ended its day with the loss of -0.28% and closed at the price of $18.00 after opening at $18.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 396,654.00 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy UNG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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