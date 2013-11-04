Active Stock's Momentum: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA), Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA), Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA)



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened its shares at the price of $22.40 for the day. Its closing price was $22.42 after gaining +0.20% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.56 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.01 million shares. The beta of HOLX stands at1.00. Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women.



Why Should Investors Buy HOLX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) percentage change surged +0.09% to close at $28.42 with the total traded volume of 1.56 million shares, and average volume of 2.33 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.03 - $31.40, while its day lowest price was $28.33 and it hit its day highest price at $28.67. Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and related services in the United States.



Will ZION Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA) started its trading session with the price of $34.15 and closed at $33.77 by scoring -1.37%. DWA’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.14 million shares. The beta of DWA stands at 1.17. Day range of the stock was $33.02 -$34.74. DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. engages in the development, production, and exploitation of animated films and associated characters worldwide.



Has DWA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) ended its day with the loss of -2.26% and closed at the price of $52.30 after opening at $53.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.52 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 946,141.00 shares. SodaStream International Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home beverage carbonation systems that enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water instantly into carbonated soft drinks and sparkling water.



Has SODA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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