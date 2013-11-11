Active Stock's Momentum: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM), Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBT), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM), Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBT), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT)



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) opened its shares at the price of $8.91 for the day. Its closing price was $9.18 after gaining +3.03% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.87 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.37 million shares. The beta of HCBK stands at1.15. Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Hudson City Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook and statement savings accounts.



Will HCBK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) percentage change plunged -2.33% to close at $0.0042 with the total traded volume of 20.43 million shares, and average volume of 1.29 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.25, while its day lowest price was $0.00 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. develops, owns, produces, markets, distributes, and licenses alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages primarily in the continental United States.



Why Should Investors Buy DKAM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBT) started its trading session with the price of $6.57 and closed at $6.91 by scoring +15.75%. OXBT’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.44 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.16 million shares. The beta of OXBT stands at 0.44. Day range of the stock was $6.25 -$7.50. Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing biotechnology products that deliver oxygen to target tissues in the body primarily in the United States.



For How Long OXBT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT) ended its day with the gain of +3.92% and closed at the price of $17.24 after opening at $16.97. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.36 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 85.28 million shares. ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based company involved in the mining and steel industry. It operates in divisions: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe, Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (AACIS), and Distribution Solutions.



Will MT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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