Active Stock's Momentum - Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc (NYSE:LPI), PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund(ETF) (NYSEARCA:DBC), Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG), Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc (NYSE:LPI), PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund(ETF) (NYSEARCA:DBC),



Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG), Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE)



Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc (NYSE:LPI) remained a bull for the day as it reported the gain momentum of +4.28% and closed at $24.37 after gaining total volume of 1.67million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $23.40. So far, the company’s stock is up +22.09% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +40.3%. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.



Will LPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund(ETF) (NYSEARCA:DBC) reported the gain of 0.04% and closed at $ 26.36 with the total traded volume of 1.67M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 26.36. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 6.52 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $25.09 - $29.85, while during last trade its minimum price was $26.31 and it gained its highest price of $26.40. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a gain of +2.61%. PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (the Fund) is organized as a Delaware statutory trust. The Fund is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return (the Index).



For How Long DBC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.97% and closed at the price of $82.02 after opening at $81.44. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.66million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $81.43, while it touched its highest price for the day at $82.09. Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index).



For How Long VUG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) reported the up of +1.66%, to close at $29.99, with the overall traded volume of 1.11 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -3.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.32 and $2.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.10. Its introductory price for the day was $29.53. Cenovus Energy, Inc. (Cenovus) is Canadian integrated oil company. The Company’s operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface. It also has natural gas and oil production in Alberta and Saskatchewan.



For How Long CVE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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