Active Stock's Momentum - Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO)



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR) ended higher +10.71% and complete the day at $0.0310. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.21 million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.04 over the last twelve months.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. Claims in the State of Alaska are held in the name of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp.



For How Long LBSR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY) closed yesterday at $33.09, a +0.73% increase. Around 61,579 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 48,276 shares. The company is now valued at around $59.33 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide. The company?s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as offers spare parts and accessories.



For How Long BAMXY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) moved +4.62 percent higher at $0.0680 and traded between $0.06 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.45%, which stands at -35.85% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -85.83%.

Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



For How Long TRTC Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO) shares rose, gaining +7.96 percent to close at $0.0122. The stock is up around 3966.67% this year and 2950% for the last 12 months. Around 3.57 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.08 million shares.

SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd.



Why Should Investors Buy SKTO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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