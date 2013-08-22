Active Stock's Momentum - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) opened the session at $41.85, remained amid the day range of $41.44 - $41.98, and recently traded at $41.55. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.12% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.60M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.87M shares. Mattel, Inc. (Mattel) designs, manufactures and markets a variety of toy products worldwide which are sold to its customers and directly to consumers. Mattel’s portfolio of brands and products are grouped in categories.



Has MAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) traded with volume of 1.56M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.69M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $54.02 - $73.83. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.70% and was recently trading at $71.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a provider of business outsourcing solutions. ADP offers a wide range of human resource, payroll, tax and benefits administration solutions from a single source.



Has ADP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) exchanged 1.53M shares and the average volume remained 1.68M shares. The EPS of the stock remained 1.39. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 66.37 million. Santarus, Inc. (Santarus) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



What was the Moving Force behind SNTS on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gained volume of 1.52M shares, while the average volume remained. 2.04M shares. The stock decreased -0.06% and remained at $71.70. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 8.03%. Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets technology solutions that enable information technology (IT) services. The Enterprise division and the Online Services division constitute its two segments.



Will CTXS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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