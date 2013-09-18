Active Stock's Momentum: Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)



Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM) opened its shares at the price of $6.99 for the day. Its closing price was $7.81 after gaining +11.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.46 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.15 million shares.



Millennial Media, Inc. provides mobile advertising solutions for advertisers and developers in the United States and internationally.



For How Long MM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP) percentage change plunged -0.51% to close at $19.61 with the total traded volume of 3.39 million shares, and average volume of 3.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.24 - $23.33, while its day lowest price was $19.60 and it hit its day highest price at $19.83.



General Growth Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States.



Has GGP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) started its trading session with the price of $3.84 and closed at $3.83 by scoring +0.26%. AUQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.33 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.19million shares. The beta of AUQ stands at 1.04. Day range of the stock was $3.79 -$3.89.



AuRico Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The company?s core operations include the Young-Davidson gold mine in Northern Ontario, Canada; and the El Chanate mine in Sonora State, Mexico.



Will AUQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) ended its day with the loss of -0.34% and closed at the price of $2.95 after opening at $2.96. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.58 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy CIM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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