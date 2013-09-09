Active Stock's Momentum - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT).



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) ended lower -3.09% and complete the day at $0.0785. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.60 million. After opening at $0.08, the stock hit as high as $0.08..



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) closed yesterday at $0.0820, a -4.65% decrease. Around 2.44million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 5.00 million shares. The company is now valued at around $45.51 million.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing



Has SGLB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) moved -1.90 percent lower at $2.06 and traded between $2.02 and $2.12 after opening the day at $2.03. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.24%, which stands at -19.53% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 232.26%.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia.



Why Should Investors Buy DSNY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



IntelGenx Technologies Corp.(OTCMKTS:IGXT) shares rose, gaining +1.94 percent to close at $0.525. The stock is down around -19.23% this year and -11.02% for the last 12 months. Around 1.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 239,593.00 shares.



IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, engages in the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. Its product portfolio comprises INT0001/2004 for coronary heart failure and hypertension; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant;



Why Should Investors Buy IGXT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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