Active Stock's Momentum: Precidian ETFs Trust (NYSEARCA:NKY), Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI), Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO), Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Precidian ETFs Trust (NYSEARCA:NKY), Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI), Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO), Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ)



Precidian ETFs Trust (NYSEARCA:NKY) opened its shares at the price of $17.37 for the day. Its closing price was $17.87 after gaining +3.35% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 576,939.00 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy NKY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) percentage change surged +2.44% to close at $14.68 with the total traded volume of 1.12 million shares, and average volume of 732,806.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.12 - $16.04, while its day lowest price was $14.20 and it hit its day highest price at $14.70.



Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, development and management of properties.



Will RPAI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) started its trading session with the price of $6.24 and closed at $6.30 by scoring +1.61%. RSO’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.12 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.02 million shares. The beta of RSO stands at 1.88. Day range of the stock was $6.19 -$6.38.



For How Long RSO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) ended its day with the gain of +3.67% and closed at the price of $11.01 after opening at $10.57. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.10million shares, as compared to its average volume of 895,232.00 shares.



Alon USA Energy, Inc. engages in refining and marketing petroleum products primarily in the South Central, Southwestern, and Western regions of the United States.



For How Long ALJ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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