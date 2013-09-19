Active Stock's Momentum - ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)



ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) volume of 1.33 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.09 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $42.78 - $91.27 and the day range was $87.47 - $91.27.The stock opened the session at $87.98, remained amid the day range of $87.47 - $91.27, and closed the session at $90.83. The stock showed a positive performance of +3.68% in previous trading session. The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®. The fund invests in securities and derivatives that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as three times (3x) the daily return of the index.



For How Long TQQQ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded 1.32 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 729,087 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.47 - $37.19. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.52%, while its closing price stayed at $36.75. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.50 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +35.91%. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interest in crude oil and liquids plays comprising Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas.



For How Long CRZO will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) volume of the stock was 1.31 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.13 million shares. The stock boosted +0.06% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $31.94. The stock traded 1.31 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.13 million shares. LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides replacement parts, components, and systems needed to repair vehicles, primarily cars and trucks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.



Will LKQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded with volume of 1.31 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.63 million shares. The stock grew +1.48% and finished the trading at $72.22. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.65 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd?s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ROST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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