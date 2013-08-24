Active Stock's Momentum - RadioShack Corporation(NYSE:RSH), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp(NYSE:MHR), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:RadioShack Corporation(NYSE:RSH), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp(NYSE:MHR), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM).



RadioShack Corporation(NYSE:RSH) ended higher +3.41% and complete the day at $3.03. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.90 million. After opening at $2.93, the stock hit as high as $3.05. However, it traded between $1.90 and $4.28 over the last twelve months.



RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) is engaged in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



For How Long RSH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp(NYSE:MHR) closed yesterday at $4.40, a +1.85% increase. Around 2.89 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $753.40 million.



Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition, development and production of crude oil



For How Long MHR Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL) moved +5.48 percent higher at $4.62 and traded between $4.40 and $4.68 after opening the day at $4.49. Its performance over the last five days remained 19.38%, which stands at 3.59% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 200%.



ReneSola Ltd (ReneSola), incorporated on March 17, 2006, is a global manufacturer of solar wafers and producer of solar power products based in the People's Republic of China. ReneSola possess a global network of suppliers and customers that includes some of the global manufacturers of solar cells and modules.



For How Long SOL Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM) shares rose, gaining +0.66 percent to close at $10.74. The stock is down around -5.21% this year and -20.56% for the last 12 months. Around 2.76 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 4.22million shares.



Talisman Energy Inc. (Talisman), incorporated on May 01, 2010, is an oil and gas producers, through a combination of exploration, development and acquisitions. The Company's business activities include exploration, development, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.



Why Should Investors Buy TLM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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