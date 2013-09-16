Active Stock's Momentum: Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)



Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) opened its shares at the price of $93.15 for the day. Its closing price was $92.32 after losing -5.59% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.18 million shares. The beta of SSYS stands at1.28.



Stratasys Ltd. provides additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts.



Has SSYS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) percentage change surged +1.10% to close at $43.97 with the total traded volume of 7.11 million shares, and average volume of 9.42 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.72 - $46.33, while its day lowest price was $43.54 and it hit its day highest price at $44.13.



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.



Will CMCSA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) started its trading session with the price of $31.33 and closed at $31.55 by scoring +0.90%. MDLZ’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.43 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.38 million shares. The beta of MDLZ stands at 0.59. Day range of the stock was $31.21 -$31.57.



Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



For How Long MDLZ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) ended its day with the gain of +0.44% and closed at the price of $25.08 after opening at $25.09. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.34 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.06 million shares.



Symantec Corporation and its subsidiaries provide security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide.



For How Long SYMC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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