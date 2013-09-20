Active Stock's Momentum - TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF).



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) ended lower -1.46% and complete the day at $12.17. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 348,549. After opening at $11.97, the stock hit as high as $12.20. However, it traded between $10.10 and $14.72 over the last twelve months.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment to semiconductor and liquid crystal display (LCD) panel manufacturers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia



Has TOELY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF) closed yesterday at $2.16, a -4.85% decrease. Around 52,800 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 72,979 shares. The company is now valued at around $132.59 million.



Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Has AUNFF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) moved -6.67 percent lower at $0.0056 and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.7%, which stands at 80.65% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 86.67%.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) shares fall, losing -1.25 percent to close at $7.10. The stock is down around -16.17% this year and -16.17% for the last 12 months. Around 86,965 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 103,897 shares.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



Will LSTMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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