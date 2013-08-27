Active Stock's Momentum - United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Lexington Realty Trust

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) opened the session at $118.67, remained amid the day range of $18.47 - $18.69, and closed the session at $18.58. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.43% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.02 million shares.



For How Long UNG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU) traded with volume of 2.02 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.80 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.24 - $7.31. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.46% and closed its session at $6.06. The market capitalization of the stock remained 85.79 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the wholesale and retail securities businesses.



Has MTU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) exchanged 2.00 million shares and the average volume remained 3.48 million shares. The stock dropped -0.91% and closed the session at $15.23. The beta of the stock remained 0.80and the EPS of the stock remained 1.12. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 440.87 million. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona.



Why Should Investors Buy NYCB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) gained volume of 2.01 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.70 million shares. The stock decreased -0.17% and finished the session Monday at $12.02. The EPS of the stock remained 0.65. The one month of the stock was -6.17% and three month trend remained negative -4.83%. Lexington Corporate Properties Trust operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The company acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of office, industrial, and retail properties net-leased to corporate tenants in the United States.



Will LXP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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