Active Stock's Momentum: VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY), PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PIN), iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY), PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PIN), iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)



VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) opened its shares at the price of $20.24 for the day. Its closing price was $19.29 after losing -6.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.08 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.71 million shares. The beta of PAY stands at2.07.



VeriFone Systems, Inc. (VeriFone), formerly VeriFone Holdings, Inc., is a holding company for VeriFone, Inc.



Has PAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PIN) percentage change plunged -5.71% to close at $13.88 with the total traded volume of 2.09 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.86 - $19.66, while its day lowest price was $13.86 and it hit its day highest price at $13.98.



PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which consists the Index and American depository receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.



Has PIN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS) started its trading session with the price of $12.38 and closed at $12.32 by scoring -2.07%. EWS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.07 million shares. The beta of EWS stands at 1.28. Day range of the stock was $12.26 -$12.40.



iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF).



Why Should Investors Buy EWS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) ended its day with the loss of -2.73% and closed at the price of $15.33 after opening at $15.57. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.38 million shares.



Teradyne, Inc. is a supplier of automatic test equipment. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems and solutions used to test semiconductors.



Will TER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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