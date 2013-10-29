Active Stock's Momentum: VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE)



VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) opened its shares at the price of $9.34 for the day. Its closing price was $9.59 after gaining +2.13% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.78 million shares. The beta of VVUS stands at1.33. VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, and sexual health.



Why Should Investors Buy VVUS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) percentage change surged +3.66% to close at $3.97 with the total traded volume of 1.25 million shares, and average volume of 664,091.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.16 - $4.03, while its day lowest price was $3.81 and it hit its day highest price at $4.03. Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking.



Will COWN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) started its trading session with the price of $5.77 and closed at $5.74 by scoring -1.03%. CMLS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.25 million shares, while the average trading volume 2.27 million shares. The beta of CMLS stands at 2.33. Day range of the stock was $5.65 -$5.85. Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates commercial radio station clusters in the United States. The company engages in the sale of local, regional, and national advertising for broadcast on its radio stations.



Has CMLS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE) ended its day with the loss of -2.24% and closed at the price of $2.18 after opening at $2.22. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.25 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.10 million shares. Galena Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology treatments to address major unmet medical needs to advance cancer care.



Has GALE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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