Active Stock's Momentum: XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)



XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) opened its shares at the price of $3.71 for the day. Its closing price was $3.98 after gaining +6.99% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.43 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.69 million shares. The beta of XOMA stands at2.42. XOMA Corporation discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ACEON, an angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor.



For How Long XOMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) percentage change surged +3.74% to close at $12.48 with the total traded volume of 1.41 million shares, and average volume of 1.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.68 - $13.70, while its day lowest price was $11.98 and it hit its day highest price at $12.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, discrete devices, light-emitting diodes.



For How Long KLIC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE) started its trading session with the price of $10.54 and closed at $10.89 by scoring +2.74%. JIVE’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.39 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 889,258.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $10.52 -$11.02. Jive Software, Inc. provides a social business software platform to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises.



Will JIVE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) closed at the price of $1.46 after opening at $1.47. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.38 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 657,870.00 shares. DURECT Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical systems technologies based on its proprietary drug delivery technology platforms. It focuses on the development of products for the treatment of various chronic.



Can Investors Bet on DRRX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/