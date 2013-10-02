Active Transportation: Place to Place Health Benefits

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- There are numerous articles and studies available citing the benefits of being physically active. Thanks to this, many cities are shifting focus to encourage physical activity as a public health strategy. “We’re seeing, in communities as different as New York City and Indianapolis, documentation of strategies that bring multiple co-benefits,” said Janet Walberg Rankin, head of the ActivEarth initiative.



ActivEarth promotes physical activity practices such as active transportation – biking, walking, or using other transit methods rather than a daily drive to and from work, school, or wherever a person may need to go. Though often thought of as a method of travel only for the young and already active, active transportation can be adapted to any fitness level and offers community benefits, in addition to wellness ones.



It’s never too late to start any form of exercise. Whether it’s walking to church, or biking to the store for groceries, making active transportation part of a person’s lifestyle will reap numerous health and social benefits.



Comfortable shoes are a necessity, as are comfortable clothing for biking or walking. Start off slowly by taking a walk to the bus stop then traveling to work. Join friends at a near-by coffee shop by walking there instead of driving, or choose one day a week to bike to work instead of using the car.



Aside from the health benefits, active transportation engages a person within the community, and can save money by reducing gas costs. Start-up costs for the activity are virtually nothing, and the health benefits one gains are worth more than any dollar amount can express.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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(786)266-9555

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