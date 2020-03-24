Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Rising prevalence of diabetes will help the global active wound care market gain momentum, predicts Fortune Business Insights, in their recent study. The study is titled "Active Wound Care Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025." The market, as per the study is prognosticated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% and be worth US$ 2039.9 Mn from US$ 1361.7 Mn within the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In terms of ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer segment is expected to register high rate of growth because of the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), foot ulcer is a common problem associated with diabetes, comprising 15% of diabetics worldwide. Healing of ulcer may get complicated if not taken proper care. This factor fuels demand in the ulcer segment, which is expected to continue dominating the global market in coming years.



some of the key players in the global Active Wound Care Market:



Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Organogenesis, Inc.

MiMedex

Tissue Regenix

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Coloplast Corporation

MTF Biologics

Smith & Nephew

Acell Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

Baxter

Wright Medical Group N.V

Solsys Medical.



Increasing Demand for Emergency Medical Aid Services to Propel Market



With the rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to contract various diseases, especially chronic diseases, the demand for active wound care is expected to rise. Besides this, the rise in the number of road accidents and increasing demand for emergency medical aid will also help the market to gain momentum in the coming years. Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from governments initiatives and rising investment towards the research and development (R&D) of novel healthcare solutions. Technological advancements aimed at transforming the prevailing active wound care trends will also help the market gain momentum.



However, high cost associated with active wound care treatment and medication related to may be a cause of concern, restricting growth of the market. This, coupled with, unfavorable reimbursement policies may also hamper the wound care market share in certain regions.



Integra Life Sciences Corporation,Organogenesis, Inc., and MiMedex to Lead Market



Geographically, the global active wound care market is witnessing immense growth opportunities in North America. This is because of the increasing prevalence of diabetic population and wound cases in the region, resulting from road accidents. The presence of sophisticated healthcare services in the region is also aiding the growth of the market. On the other side, wound dressing market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant rise in future owing to the considerable growth of the healthcare sector in the emerging nations of India, and China. Rise in population and increasing healthcare awareness in these nations will drive the market in Asia Pacific, making it the fastest growing region during the forecast period.



Among leading players operating in the market, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc., and MiMedex, are expected to be on the top. Other players in the market are Tissue Regenix, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Coloplast Corporation, MTF Biologics, Smith & Nephew, Acell Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Baxter, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Solsys Medical.



