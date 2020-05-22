ActiveCampaign to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Marketing Automation Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- ActiveCampaign will be listed as a top player in the Marketing Automation Software segment on 360Quadrants.ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform company that provides customer experience automation (CXA)software which includes email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories. ActiveCampaign Marketing Automation platform allows businesses to connect and communicate with their customers through personalized and intelligence-driven messages across the channels.



Recently, ActiveCampaign promoted $100M funding for its an all-in-one marketing and sales automation platform tools to encourage its digital age. ActiveCampaign covering different aspects of marketing and sales space with its own unique approach. This funding is helpful for ActiveCampaign to build its own one-stop-shop model for marketing tools to run email and messaging-based marketing campaigns, marketing automation across sites and events, and sales and CRM. ActiveCampaign pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Marketing Automation Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 36 companies in the Marketing Automation Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of ActiveCampaign Marketing Automation Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Simplycast, Klaviyo, Hubspot, Acoustic, Lead squared, Oracle Corporation, Exponea, and Salesforce among others as the top vendors in the Marketing Automation Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Marketing Automation Software comparisons between vendors.



Marketing automation software is a key component of marketing automation tools that enables the companies to automate its marketing related activities such as email marketing, social media, direct mail, lead generation, digital advertising, and many more. Marketing automation products can help to streamlines marketing workflows and measure the outcome of an entire marketing campaign across segments and channels. Marketing automation software can often integrate with CRM software, CMS tools, social media management software, and account-based orchestration platforms.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Marketing Automation Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Marketing Automation Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Email Marketing, Help Desk Software, Remote Desktop Software and e-Commerce Platforms.