Activewear Australia Supporting Australian Activewear Designers

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Activewear Australia is delighted to announce the launch of their website www.activewearaus.com an online marketplace proudly showcasing only Australian designed activewear designs.



“After much research we realised there were limited options for online consumers to purchase all their favourite Australian designed activewear in one place,” Says Luisa & Fleur, co founders of Activewear Australia



Activewear Australia not only offers a great selection of activewear brands for the consumer, it also provides a place for lesser known brands to showcase their designs.



“We are passionate about Australian designed activewear and wanted to create a place where all these great brands can be showcased” Says Luisa



Some of the brands to partner with Activewear Australia are:



- abi and joseph

- Running Bare

- Core Active

- Ellebie

- Aesthetica



“We are continuing to unearth great Australian talent and will be adding to the list of brands we represent in the near future” Says Fleur



To celebrate the launch, Activewear Australia is offering new customers FREE shipping to all Australian and New Zealand destinations.



About Activewear Australia

Activewear Australia is Australia’s first website that focuses on only Australian designed Activewear. It was created in October 2013 by Luisa and Fleur, long time childhood friends.



For further information contact -



luisa@activewearaus.com or fleur@activewearaus.com



Visit the website - www.activewearaus.com