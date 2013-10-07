Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Activision Blizzard, Inc - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Activision Blizzard, Inc - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Activision Blizzard, Inc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Activision Blizzard, Inc" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Activision Blizzard, Inc"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Activision) is an entertainment software and peripheral products developer and distributor based in the US. The company operates through three business segments such as activision, blizzard and distribution business segments. Its activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products. Activision's blizzard segment develops and markets role-playing action and pc-based computer games along with online subscription-based games. The distribution segment provides warehousing, logistical and sales distribution services. Activision operates in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Australia, India, China, South Korea and others. The company offers its products through retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses and game specialty stores. Activision is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, US.



Companies Mentioned



Activision Blizzard, Inc



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