Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit over Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who currently hold shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of Activision Blizzard, Inc. by Microsoft.



On January 18, 2022, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI). Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cash.



However, the plaintiff alleges that Activision Blizzard, Inc filed a deficient preliminary proxy statement to solicit his vote and that the company and its directors have pushed forward with the Microsoft merger because it solely benefits them by allowing them to exchange all company equity awards.



At least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: ATVI at $113.00 per share. Furthermore, shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reached over $99 per share in June 2021.



Activision Blizzard, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $8.08 billion in 2020 to over $8.8 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from over $2.29 billion in 2020 to over $2.76 billion in 2021.



Those who are current investors in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



