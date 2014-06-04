Hahndorf Farm Barn Provides Great Birthday Party Activities for Kids in Adelaide

Hahndorf, SA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Hahndorf Farm Barn provides great birthday party activities in Adelaide at value for money prices. Their birthday party ideas have been developed into either fully catered and hosted birthday parties, or a self-catered birthday party option, both are filled with adventure and fun, something which surely will make your child’s birthday parties a memorable one! These parties are available for children of all ages who will just love to celebrate their birthday surrounded by the cutest and cuddliest baby animals in a safe and supportive farm environment.



Hahndorf Farm Barn has their own farm where parties are celebrated. They can personally host and cater party food for these parties which are for two hours in duration. Children can have their birthday parties surrounded by natural landscape and friendly animals. In addition to organising birthday parties, they also offer other interactive activities for kids to ensure they have a memorable time whenever they visit, 7 days a week from 10am to 4pm.



One of the Hahdnorf Farm Barn owners says, “The Hahndorf Farm Barn is a very popular destination to celebrate children's birthdays. Children of all ages just love having birthday parties at the Hahndorf Farm Barn surrounded by their favourite cute and cuddly animals. We have a covered area just outside the main Farm Barn building which is set up with picnic benches and seating under a pergola as well as a second area under a rotunda in a more secluded section of the farm. If the weather is warm and sunny there is a delightful shaded area under the trees as well. We are well known for providing amasing birthday party ideas in Adelaide.”



Hahndorf Farm Barn also provides school holiday activities in Adelaide. They organize vacation care programs for kids, either for your school’s vacation care service or through their own ‘Farmer for the Day’ supervised school holiday program.



About Hahndorf Farm Barn

The Hahndorf Farm Barn is a unique blend of a children's farmyard and Wildlife Park. Where you can hold, touch and feed most of the animals in complete safety and at their own comfort level. Customers can see the show times and pony riding times so there is always something different to do on the farm and you can experience everything without missing a single thing. Of course, animal feeding inside the barn and outside in the wildlife park happens all day so that one can take as much time as you like and visit these animals whenever they like to.



For more information, please visit- http://www.farmbarn.com.au/



Contact Details-

2282 Mount Barker Road

Hahndorf, SA 5245

Phone: +61 (8) 8388 7289