Exuma Eco-Activities by "We Tree Group" Ranks as Top Attraction in the Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Exuma Eco-Activities is now ranked as one of the top attractions in the Bahamas with their popular due to their eco-friendly activities. As more and more people worldwide are living an exo friendly lifestyle they are also looking for eco friendly vacation options. A growing number of eco friendly attractions and hotels are not offering these services to support eco tourism in the Bahamas.



Exuma Eco-Friendly Acitivites are at the forefront of globally responsible eco tourism to help travelers wanting to live an eco friendly lifestyle without sacrificing the quality of their experience.



Exuma Eco-Activities offers authentic experiences that showcses the natural, remarkable beauty that is Exuma, Bahamas. The "We Tree group" is a Bhamian owned and operate business that strives on providing authentic, local and sustainable experiences. Travelers have the choice between a 1.5 hour ATV tour that allows travelers to experience the natural beauty of Great Exuma Bahamas OR a 3 hour life chaning kayak adventure to enjoy the notorious turquoise blue waters of the area.



Ranked as one of the top activities within Great Exuma and with raving reviews. Trvelers are ecstatic after their experience with "We Tree Group" and leave rave reviews like “The ATV tour takes you to areas of the island you would never otherwise see, unless you noticed from the air.“ or "We couldn't be happier that we did it!”. More information can be found below:http://www.wetreegroup.com/



About "We Tree Eco Tours"

"We Tree Eco Tours" is a Bahamian owned and operated, family, business, focused on showcasing the natural, remarkable beauty that is Exuma, Bahamas.



Contact:

Website: http://www.wetreegroup.com/

Email: info@wetreegroup.com

Phone Number: 1-242-524-00111-242