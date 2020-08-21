Activities to Enjoy Near Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- One example of this is the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway. For those curious to see what the past was like when locomotives relied heavily on coal and steam transporting cowboys, settlers, and miners, it's an exciting experience. On the journey in the wonderfully rugged mountains of the San Juan National Forest visitors will ride through some stunning, jaw-dropping canyons.



Mesa Verde National Park has been declared a UN World Heritage Site and has earned much acclaim for its awe-inspiring cliff dwellings and 600+ years of captivating mesa occupation. Anyone eager to dip their toes further into Colorado's history may wish to make a stop at the park.



During the winter season, a trip to Telluride may include skiing and snowboarding in the mountains, providing lots of fun activities. Just about anyone no matter their age can sign up for lessons and enjoy the majestic mountain scenery.



About Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance to shops and restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 800-207-2700.