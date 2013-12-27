Activity Counters the Effects of Short-Term Overeating

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Worried about the effects of a short-term break form a workout program, or a short-term stray from a regular diet? A new study from the Journal of Physiology has determined that a daily bout of physical activitiy can counter the effects of the aforementioned lapses in control.



Evidence suggests that even a few days of consuming more calories than the body burns can have adverse health effects, but information in the new study counters that a daily jog, walk, or brief period of exercise brings health benefits to the person that are beyond merely burning off excess calories.



The study included 26 active males who aged from late teens to early 30’s and asked them to consume more calories than normal for a week. Half of the group were asked to keep physical activity levels below 4,000 steps to create an energy surplus, while the other half were asked to run for 45 minutes on a treadmill. The inactive group was asked to consume 50 percent more calories than normal, and the active group consumed 75 percent more than normal so the entire group had the same level of energy surplus.



Researchers measured blood sugar and abdominal fat levels at the beginning and end of the study. And while both groups showed a decline in blood sugar control and their fat cells showed signs of a disrupted nutritional balance, these changes were significantly lower in the group that engaged in activity while overeating.



Researchers concluded that vigorous-intensity exercise helped counter most of the effects of short-term overeating practices, which brings hope for those struggling with guilt over indulgences during the holiday season.



The benefits of being physically active area always compounding on one another, so if one is looking for the best way to start off the New Year healthier, their best practice would be to find an activity they enjoy and start taking part in it.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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