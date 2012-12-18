Activity Firm Launches One Stop Shop for Bournemouth Hen Parties

New Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- New Forest Activities is pleased to announce the launch of their one-stop shop programme of activities for hen parties taking place in the Bournemouth area. The 2013 program of activities for Bournemouth hen weekends is designed to provide hens who want to organise a memorable weekend with everything they need under one roof. New Forest Activities can arrange a programme of accommodation, daytime outdoor activities as well as evening entertainment. Recommendations from New Forest Activities staff all come with the benefit of local knowledge of Bournemouth and the New Forest.



New Forest Activities director Sam Sutton said, “Many hen parties choose to base themselves in Bournemouth because it is such a lively beach and club destination but hens often like the opportunity to spread their wings outside of Bournemouth, and it can sometimes be both difficult and unnecessarily expensive to organise activities if you don’t know the area.” New Forest Activities is based in the picturesque village of Beaulieu in the nearby New Forest. Sam went on to say, “We’ve been organising outdoor activities since 2003 and many of them are offered by our own team of experts who really know what the area can offer. Whether it’s kayaking on the River Stour, Battlefield LIVE in the heart of the New Forest or cycle orienteering across some stunning countryside our activities offer a once in a life time experience that’s run by our local people who have great local knowledge.”



New Forest Activities aims to remove the middle man so that the costs of organising a Bournemouth hen weekend are kept under control. Many competitor sites offer a service where they bundle together activities provided by other organisations and simply add a slice of additional charge on top. Most of the activities offered to hen parties are run by New Forest Activities themselves. The staff all have local knowledge, the experience is directly controlled by them, and the price is not inflated by middle men fees. Sam continued “Of course, our hen parties sometimes want activities we can’t offer directly, and we use our local knowledge of the great hotels, wonderful country pubs and numerous other local activities to signpost them to our clients. We are transparent about the



Activity Firm Launches One-Stop Shop for Bournemouth Hen Parties (page 2)



costs charged by third parties, and our aim is put everything needed for a fantastic hen party in one place.”



New Forest Activities was awarded a Silver award for the Best Tourism Experience of the Year Award in the Beautiful South Awards for Excellence, 2011. The award was presented to recognise the results of nine years of planning and running activities and listening to customer feedback to develop one of the best tourist experiences in the South.



About New Forest Activities

New Forest Activities has been at the forefront of outdoor activities in the New Forest area since it was established in 2007. It was founded by Sam Sutton and Richard Pearsall who had been providing kayaking activities on the Beaulieu River in the heart of the south of England’s biggest national park since 2003. The company has experience of offering team building activities to some of the UK’s biggest organisations, and New Forrest Activities was launched to allow those activities to be offered to a wider audience including stags and hens who would enjoy the organised nature of the activities. Since 2007, the business has launched a website www.newforestactivities.co.uk which has become the must-visit destination for individuals looking to organise a memorable hen weekend.



Contact:

Sam Sutton



Company:

New Forest Activities

The Old Forge

High Street

Beaulieu

Hampshire

SO42 7YA



Tel: sam@newforestactivities.co.uk

Web: http://www.newforrestactivities.co.uk