Activity Firm Launches West Hampshire Activities for Stag Parties

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- New Forest Activities is proud to announce the launch of a new West Hampshire activities program for stags planning to spend a weekend in Bournemouth. Bournemouth is one of the key stag and hen destinations on the south coast. Good weather, top quality beaches, great food and accommodation on tap make the Dorset town a favorite with these types of visitors. Traditionally stags and hens have tended to focus on the expected drinking and dancing activities on a Saturday night. They frequently miss out on making the most of the time available together on a Saturday morning and afternoon.



Sam Sutton, director at New Forest Activities said “We are expanding our New Forest based program of activities to include a range of activities based in the West Hampshire and East Dorset areas.” New Forest Activities provides a wide range of outdoor and water based activities in the heart of the New Forest National Park, centered round the beautiful village of Beaulieu. They are teaming up with local providers, closer to Bournemouth to offer a wide range of easy to get to activities.



Sam explained “The most memorable stag and hen parties are the ones where a great program of activity is organized as well as the traditional evening fun. A Bournemouth stag do has a great choice of nightlife and there are some truly unique activities in the New Forest to make Saturday itself a memorable part of the weekend. Not to be outdone, Bournemouth hen weekends also make the most of this new service.”



The new program of West Hampshire based activities offers a much fuller stag experience that is much closer to Bournemouth. Parties staying in Bournemouth can arrange for New Forest Activities to collect them and take them, by mini bus to a wide range of activities all within a short 20 minute drive of the town. The list of things to do in Hampshire can include Battlefield LIVE in Christchurch, kayaking on the River Stour, water sports at Bramsgore Lake which includes raft building. Cycle orienteering can be provided in the heart of the New Forest as well as laser clay pigeon shooting and karting activities with other local providers.



New Forest Activities make organizing a memorable stag or hen weekend as easy as possible. The service they provide is generic where a third party just books events on behalf of the client and adds a price premium for the privilege of doing so. The directors and staff are all local and have a detailed knowledge of the area and the activities on offer. As well as organizing some top quality activities they will also help out with the “What’s the dress code here, what’s the music policy there” type of questions and really make a weekend special.



About New forest Activities

New Forest Activities has been at the forefront of outdoor activities in the New Forest area since it was established in 2007. It was founded by Sam Sutton and Richard Pearsall who had been providing kayaking activities on the Beaulieu River in the heart of the south of England’s biggest national park since 2003. The company has experience of offering a range of activities to small and large groups in the New Forest including stags and hens who would enjoy the organized nature of the activities. Since 2007, the business has launched a website newforestactivities.co.uk which has become the must-visit destination for individuals looking to organize a memorable stag do party. In 2011 New Forest Activities received a Silver award for the Best Tourism Experience of the Year Award. The award demonstrated the success that New Forest Activities has had following nine years of planning and running activities to provide one of the best customer experiences in the south.



Contact: Sam Sutton

Company: New Forest Activities

The Old Forge

High Street

Beaulieu

Hampshire

SO42 7YA

sam@newforestactivities.co.uk

Web: http://newforestactivities.co.uk