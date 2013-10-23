Activity Shown to Improve Academic Performance in Students

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Academic performance is key to success later in life, and a recent study done in the U.K. has revealed that moderate to vigorous daily activity could contribute to the performance of students who are active in sporting or physical education programs versus those who are not.



During the course of the study, the more active a student was, the better their scores on science, math, and English tests. There are a number of suggestions or why this link may exist: physical activity allows a student to burn off excess energy, allowing them to better focus during classroom tasks, or the increase in self-esteem that comes with getting regular activity can also attribute to better focus.



There could also be a biological connection, with more and more research revealing that physical inactivity adversely affects brain structure and function. In students who are still developing cognitively, the need to encourage as much structural and functional development of the brain is of utmost importance.



Another important link between physical activity and improved academic performance could be the confidence that develops during play and other activities. The earlier this starts in a child’s lifetime, the better. Engaging in physical activity with other peers encourages social interaction as well as problem solving and self-control skills, all essential qualities to allow a person to function in adult society. The more a student is encouraged to develop these traits as well as their academic skills, the more confident they become in their interactions and in their academic or physical performance capabilities.



With many schools across America placing less and less emphasis on play time and physical activity, the results of this study show that this could be detrimental to student development. Parents can not only become involved to encourage activity within the school day, but can be aware of their child’s needs and ensure they get proper activity either before or after school to improve social, cognitive, and physical performance.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com