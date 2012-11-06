Activtrades Launches Innovative Spread Betting Platform

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- This could be one of the very first spread betting offers made available on Metatrader 5. Activtrades has announced that it will launch spread betting on both MT5 and MT4. This will be a very significant development for the company itself, as well as the market as a whole. Spread betting on the MT4 will offer market execution, whilst with MT5, it will be instant execution. Alpari was the first notable broker to decide to offer MT4 spread betting a few months ago. Spread betting offers an easier way in which to trade various instruments, as the trader usually only needs to choose the direction (either up or down) in which the asset is heading.



Ricardo Evangelista, the head of ActivTrades spread betting department, has said that spread betting is a new product offered by the company, which provides traders with a straightforward way in which to speculate on the financial markets. The stakes on trades are always a decimal fraction, or a number of units of the base currency, so even if a person trades the EUR/USD, their profits will still be calculated in GBP. Evangelista added that the company intends to expand their client base, as spread betting is particularly attractive in the UK, because profits made from it are tax free.



Those who opt for spread betting with Activtrades with have access to the largest selection of options on the market. Evangelista states that with the two platforms they have made available – MT4 and MT5 – their clients will be able to take their pick from two execution types. These include instant automated execution, wherein no slippage occurs on prices and the spreads are fixed, as well as market execution, which involves no re-quotes or desk dealing.



The new MT5 platform offers a whole host of benefits for traders with the company, including more time frames on charts, as well as one click trading. The company have also launched mobile trading platforms which can be used on Android, iPad and iPhone devices, and provides round the clock support for all of its clients.



