ActogeniX NV - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- ActogeniX NV - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the ActogeniX NV’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, ActogeniX NV’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from ActogeniX NV and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- ActogeniX NV - Brief ActogeniX NV overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of ActogeniX NV human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of ActogeniX NV with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the ActogeniX NV’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate ActogeniX NV’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of ActogeniX NV in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the ActogeniX NV’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with ActogeniX NV.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of ActogeniX NV and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keywords



Current R&D Portfolio of ActogeniX NV; ActogeniX NV - Key Therapeutics; ActogeniX NV - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; ActogeniX NV - News; ActogeniX NV - Latest Updates; ActogeniX NV - Pipeline; ActogeniX NV - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85326/actogenix-nv-product-pipeline-review-2012.html