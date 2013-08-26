Actor Appearing on Nickelodeon Hit Big Time Rush Gets Featured in a Most Unusual Way

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Chris Fabregas has found his way into Hollywood and onto the small screen, but he's done this in a rather unusual way – all while wearing a bear suit!



Chris Fabregas has been playing the role of “Mayhem Bear” on Nickelodeon's wildly popular show, Big Time Rush, since 2010 and it's a role that he describes as fun and rewarding.



“I absolutely love bringing Mayhem Bear to life on Big Time Rush!,” Fabregas explained, adding, “It has been such a delightful role. I've had an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the talented team that has brought this show to life. Watching Big Time Rush skyrocket in terms of popularity? Absolutely wonderful!”



Created by Scott Fellows – former executive producer on another Nickelodeon network hit, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide – Big Time Rush follows the adventures of four friends turned band mates: “Kendall Knight” (played by Kendall Schmidt), “James Diamond” (played by James Maslow), “Carlos Garcia” (played by Carlos Pena, Jr.) and “Logan Mitchell” (played by Logan Henderson).



Now in its fourth season, Big Time Rush or “BTR,” has developed a cult-like following among pre-teens, teens and even many adults. The now-iconic Nickelodeon show has spurred numerous TV movies and three feature-length albums. Fabregas' character of “Mayhem Bear” is just one of a colorful cast of characters that bring the show to life.



Fabregas' character of “Mayhem Bear” – often called the “Big Time Rush Bear,” is a fun and very memorable character who even has his own Facebook Fan page! (Visit Facebook.com/OfficialBigTimeRushBear). As the name suggests, “Mayhem Bear” brings a stream of crazy antics to the mix and it's a role that Fabregas has embraced.



“I get paid to run around in a bear suit and cause mayhem! What's not to love?!” Fabregas laughed, adding, “But in all seriousness, it's just wonderful working with such a talented, fun team.”



When he's not suited up in his Mayhem Bear costume, Fabregas is often in front of the camera, acting and modeling. He has traveled the globe modeling in an array of well-known campaigns for companies including Nike, Precor, Chevrolet, Honda, North Face and REI, among many others.



Professionally, he's also working on a few other projects, including an appearance in the film, Star Trek Into Darkness, directed by J.J. Abrams.



“I was one of four security guards assigned to protect The Enterprise from the villain, Khan – a.k.a. “A Red Shirt.” If you're a Star Trek fan, then you know that characters in red shirts rarely survived in the original 1960s TV series and in the subsequent motion pictures. However, we survived this time around!,” Fabregas explained.



In his spare time, Fabregas enjoys spending time with his friends and family, whom he calls “his greatest lifeline.” He works hard to maintain a positive view in life: “I believe that each one of us can do anything we set our minds to do, as long as we are willing to work hard and stay positive. You need to have the same enthusiasm at the end of a project as you have when you start. There is nothing you can’t do.”



To learn more about Chris Fabregas, visit his official website, ChrisFabregas.com.



To check out the official website for Big Time Rush, visit Nickelodeon.com/Shows/Big-Time-Rush.