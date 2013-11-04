Actos Lawsuits for Increased Risk of Bladder Cancer Becoming More Prominent

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- There have been more than 3,000 Actos lawsuits suits filed against the former number one diabetes drug maker, Takeda.The lawsuits follow multiple studies demonstrating a link between Actos and bladder cancer, a link which allegedly doubles the risk of developing bladder cancer.



Actos, drug name pioglitazone, is produced by Takeda, a Japanese pharmaceutical company. Sales of the drug peaked in 2011 at $4.5 billion and accounted for more than a quarter of the company's profits.



Now, 3,000 Actos lawsuits have been filed, and the first few are beginning to trickle into the courtroom in the United States. In January 2014, a consolidated group of 1,200 Actos bladder cancer lawsuits will reach a federal courtroom in Louisiana.



A 2011 study conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration found that patients who took Actos for one year had a 40 percent increase in the risk of developing bladder cancer. That number increased for patients who took the drug for two or more years. This data led the FDA to require Takeda to include a new warning on the drug's label.



A newer study published by a group of Canadian researchers in the British Medical Journal sets outan even greater increase in the risk of bladder cancer. This study alleges that Actos doubled the risk of bladder cancer for patients, which led to the recommendations of some physicians to cease prescribing the drug to their patients.



Actos lawsuits all over the country are alleging that Takeda knew of the potential increased risk of bladder cancer and other health risks but that Takeda failed to warn consumers, or prescribing doctors, about those risks. Actos, which belongs to the thiazolidinediones class of drugs, has also been linked to increased risks of cardiovascular disease.



Call Oliver Law Office at 1.866.JSO.LAWS to learn more about how Jami S. Oliver may be able to helpfight for justice for Actos users who have been diagnosed with bladder cancer. More information on Oliver Law Office is available online at www.JamiOliver.com.



About Oliver Law Offices, Inc.

Oliver Law Office was founded by Jami S. Oliver, Esq. in approximately 2000. Located in Columbus, the Ohio litigation firm is steadfastly dedicated to seeking justice for those who have been injured or wronged due to the negligence or intentional conduct of others. With more than a decade of experience handling personal injury and product defect cases, Prospective clients may visit www.JamiOliver.com for more information, or call 1.866.JSO.LAWS for a consultation. Most consultations are free.