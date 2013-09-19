Actos Victims Find a New Avenue for Justice at Danziger and De Llano

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Danziger and De Llano, LLP - Attorneys at Law, the personal injury lawyers victims of wrongful conduct depend on to fight for justice on their behalf, recently announced that they are launching a new campaign to help clients with Actos lawsuits. As an article on the firm’s website explained, http://www.dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/actos-lawsuit, Actos is the drug that is currently being widely prescribed to people suffering from type two diabetes, but recent findings have linked the drug to a 40 percent increased risk of bladder cancer in those who have taken Actos versus those who have not.



Drug manufacturers are responsible for thoroughly testing their products to ensure safety before releasing them on the market, but when a company fails to adequately determine the effects of a drug, they can be held accountable for their negligence. People who have been taking Actos and have developed bladder cancer may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering.



Actos is manufactured by the pharmaceutical company, Takeda, the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan and is marketed in the United States by Eli Lilly and Company. Now that the drug has been linked to severe health risks, both companies are being targeted in lawsuits that aim to compensate people for their loss and punish the companies for their irresponsible actions.



The experienced drug liability lawyers at Danziger and De Llano specialize in winning cases against pharmaceutical companies whose careless actions and devotion to their bottom line put peoples’ lives at risk. Over the past 20 years, the attorneys at Danziger and De Llano have earned a reputation for their diligence and tenacity in pursuing justice for victims.



The needs of the client are always put first at Danziger and De Llano, and everyone receives the attention and respect they deserve. “There aren't enough words to describe how much our family appreciates everything you have done for us since we met 4 years ago. I feel a very special bond between us that will continue for a very long time,” a testimonial on the website noted.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about Actos lawsuits is encouraged to visit the Danziger and De Llano website, where they can chat with a live expert. More information is also available at dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/actos-lawsuit.



About Danziger and De Llano

Danziger and De Llano is deeply committed to representation of individuals and businesses that have been seriously injured by wrongful conduct. The experienced attorneys at Danziger and De Llano have dedicated their careers to ensuring that people and companies that commit wrongful conduct are held accountable for their actions. For more information, please visit http://www.dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/actos-lawsuit.