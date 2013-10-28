Actos Victims Find Helpful Resources for Filing Claims at New Danziger & De Llano Web Page

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano, recognized for providing distinguished legal counsel to people who have fallen victim to dangerous drugs, recently announced that they have released a new webpage dedicated to helping people who are suffering from the life-threatening side effects of Actos, a drug that has been widely prescribed for type two diabetes. The new webpage, which can be found at http://www.dandell.com/how-to-file-an-actos-lawsuit, indicates that Actos has been linked to a 40 percent increased risk of bladder cancer over the first five years of treatment.



Victims of Actos may be entitled to large settlements that will cover the cost of medical bills and help them live comfortably in the future, but they will need powerful allies if they are to be successful. The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano possess the knowledge, experience and determination necessary to battle large pharmaceutical companies in court - and win. Anyone who has contracted bladder cancer as a result of taking Actos or who has family members or loved ones whose lives have been affected after being prescribed this unsafe medication, is encouraged to visit http://dandell.com/how-to-file-an-actos-lawsuit.



Actos victims have several options for filing a lawsuit, including mass tort, multi-district litigation, class action and individual lawsuits. Mass tort and multi-district litigation involve gathering a group of plaintiffs to file their proceedings in a state or federal court respectively, wherein all evidence is presented collectively but the value of the settlements awarded is based on each individual’s unique circumstances and situation. A class action lawsuit is very similar to mass tort and multi-district litigation; the only difference is that settlements are distributed evenly among all plaintiffs. Finally, in an individual lawsuit the plaintiff sues the drug company directly for medical bills and other expenses as well as for punitive damages. In many cases, the evidence against drug companies is so strong that they choose to settle out of court rather than undergoing the costly, time-consuming and emotionally draining experience of a trial.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about the process of filing an Actos lawsuit is encouraged to visit www.dandell.com/how-to-file-an-actos-lawsuit to find out how the services of Danziger & De Llano can benefit them and their loved ones. “The claim that Danziger and De Llano made resulted in payments that have allowed me to secure my retirement and set up a fund for my grandchildren. With the amount left over, our family plans to make a charitable donation,” a testimonial from the Danziger & De Llano website noted.



About Danziger & De Llano

There seem to be hundreds of ads on TV about defective drugs and medical devices. Sometimes, the amount of information can be overwhelming, even if a person knows they might have a valid claim. That’s where Danziger & De Llano steps in. The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano have more than 20 years of experience representing clients against some of the biggest corporations in the country. Their experience includes fighting well-known employers such as UPS and FedEx, as well as pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers. When it comes time to fight these giants of industry and science, those who have more experience have a significant advantage. For more information, please visit http://www.dandell.com/how-to-file-an-actos-lawsuit.