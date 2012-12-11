Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Investor Investigation Focuses on Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) was announced concerning whether certain Actuant officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Actuant officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval of executive compensation and an amendment to Actuant’s Equity Incentive Plan. In the Proxy Statement filed by Actuant Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the Board of Directors recommends that Actuant’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to Actuant’s 2009 Omnibus Incentive Plan to, among other things, increase the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable under the plan by an additional 4,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) common stock.



Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.16 billion for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2010 to over $1.6 billion for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2012.



Shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) grew from as low as $7.81 per share in March 2009 to as high as $31.09 per share in September 2012.



However, Actuant’s Net Income fell from $111.56 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2011 to $87.29 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2012.



