New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The actuator sensor interface is a system introduced for the parallel wiring. The traditional methods are bulky and require extensive labor. This system is very easy to install, cost-effective, and reliable for manufacturers as well as consumers. The actuator sensor interface is installed for light curtains, encoders, intelligent sensors, and analog and safety data. For the routing and splitting up of the networks, there are no limitations at all. During the forecast period, the global actuator sensor interface (AS-Interface) sales market is expected to grow at substantial rates in the upcoming years.
Market Drivers
Various factors are contributing to the actuator sensor interface (AS-Interface) sales market. One such crucial factor is the use of AS interface for safety purposes in various process industries. The transmission of data and power is safe with the use of the AS interface, and the installation cost is less. Moreover, AS interface is very flexible and connects easily with other devices, including DCSs and PLCs, and this is majorly boosting the global market. Process automation is getting adopted by various manufacturers giving rise to the market with better rates. Furthermore, the governments are also supporting the use of actuator sensor interface products propelling sales in the global market.
Regional Landscape
North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the better infrastructure facilities, presence of established key players, and fresh entrants in the region. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow substantially in the upcoming years.
Key Players:
Siemens AG
ABB
Bihl+Wiedemann
Baumer Electric AG
Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
Valmet Corporation
Emerson Electric
Schneider Electric
Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg
IFM Electronic
Product Outlook:
AS-i Gateway/Master
AS-i Power Supply
AS-i Slave
AS-i Cable
Application Outlook:
Material Handling
Drive Control
Building Automation
Others
Regions Covered in This Report:
· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)
· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
