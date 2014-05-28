Acuity Solutions, A Sage Software Support Portal, Offers Effective Customer Relationship Management Solutions

Walton-on-Thames, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Acuity Solutions, a sage software support portal, offers effective and remarkable Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions. The fastest becoming essential solution for successful businesses is CRM and whether it is about creating integrated marketing campaigns or to manage ongoing relationships, the company supports their clients to get the best solution out of it. In addition, their extremely flexible CRM solutions can be easily configured and customized to one’s exclusive business requirements.



The company gives an immediate return on client’s investment, and thus a low cost of ownership. Their solutions provide availability to install quickly & are easily accessible, and one can be up and running within few days, with less trouble to one’s daily business.



While talking about CRM solutions, a spokesperson from Acuity Solutions elaborates, “Creating an experience that keeps customers coming back requires deep knowledge of what they want. CRM builds a complete picture of each customer, strengthening your relationships, and making sure that customer service level agreements, for example, are always met. Helping you to focus on what you do well, and make improvements where necessary, CRM helps to drive down your costs while improving your customers’ experience.”



Acuity Solutions also offers Sage ERP X3 business partner solutions, which is a multi-lingual, multi-currency solution that can be simply adapted by one’s company’s requirements while allowing users to access the system in their own language wherever they are present.



About Acuity

Acuity, work with their clients every step of the way, from initial identification of needs to ongoing support. Working in partnership with customers means that the relationship they build doesn’t end with a successful implementation, as they continue to ensure that their customers’ solutions evolve with them, meeting the ever changing demands of business. They have vast experience of the solutions marketplace, and this skill and expertise helps customers to achieve their business goals through the intelligent application of technology. Whether they are looking for a single site implementation or a multinational roll out, they are here to help.



For more information, please visit- http://www.acuitysolutions.co.uk/



Contact Details-

Claremont House

34 Molesey Road

Walton-on-Thames

Surrey

KT12 4RQ