Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine Available at Rebalance Healing Center

Honolulu, HI



"At the Rebalance Healing Center, we focus on a natural method of healing for patients throughout Hawaii. Acupuncture, oriental medicine, and alternative medicine treatments such as herbal remedies are combined to provide a natural healing foundation that treats the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual," explained Sally Shaw, L.Ac., Dipl. Ac., of the Rebalance Healing Center, located at 401 Kamakae’e Street, Suite 310 in Honolulu.



The Rebalance Healing Center believes in taking an individualized approach to treatment, as there is no one-size-fits-all remedy.



Shaw and her staff remain committed to a continuing education that blends western medicinal methods with alternative and eastern methods. So clients will enjoy the best possible services and the newest healing approaches.



Sally Shaw, L.Ac., Dipl. Ac.

Nalu Lani Plaza

401 Kamake’e Street Suite 310

Honolulu, Hawaii 96814

808-772-0896