Acupuncture by the Wellness Source Successfully Treats Summer Sports Injuries

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Acupuncture has been a part of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean culture for thousands of years. It is a practice that uses extremely thin, pre-sterilized, disposable needles on specific areas of the body. In order to treat and prevent diseases; mental, emotional, and spiritual disorders, as well as relieve pain and increase general health.



For athletes who live in Hillcrest, San Diego, The Wellness Source is a great choice for healing their sports injuries. Acupuncture, though it involves needles, is pain free. The Wellness Source uses the finest Japanese and Korean needles to provide a very gentle and effective treatment and maintains that their acupuncture experience is one of relaxation and healing.



The clinic provides personalized care and wellness programs, complete with private rooms, full attention, proper and up-to-date-equipment, as explained on the clinic’s website, http://www.acupunctureandyou.com.



Top Hillcrest San Diego acupuncturist Bertram Furman, the creator of The Wellness Source, is known for his expertise in traditional Chinese medicine and “provides his patients with the most effective way to restore balance and leads them to their optimal health. He works on both the immediate imbalance and the causative factors, and shows his patients how easy and fun it can be to achieve wellness—not just in the short-term, but for life.”



Recently, The Wellness Source has received attention for their successful treatment of summer sports injuries through acupuncture. Bertram takes care of sprains, strains, asthma, and fatigue, among other conditions, and provides medical massages to increase motion.



“My recommendation for people getting sports injuries is don't wait,” Dr. Furman said.



“The sooner we see someone who injured themselves, the quicker we can help heal the injury.”



Dr. Furman and his staff treat a variety of sports injuries, but also take care of conditions such as depression, gastrointestinal problems, heart problems, kidney infections, and sleep disorders. The Wellness Source is also a specialist in infertility and pregnancy treatments that keep both mother and child healthy. In addition, the clinic has weight loss programs and detoxification programs that have become increasingly popular.



The Wellness Source accepts many types of insurance and can also provide services for workers with compensation cases. Free consultation is provided at The Wellness Source’s office in San Diego, and making an appointment is simply a phone call away.



About The Wellness Source

The Wellness Source was created to help people achieve optimum and sustainable health. They provide in-depth primary healthcare using both traditional and contemporary methods to help their patients attain health and wellness. They specialize in oriental medicine, acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, medical massages, detoxification, weight loss, and optimal health and wellness coaching, all of which are used to treat a vast array of conditions. For more information, please visit http://www.acupunctureandyou.com/.



The Wellness Source

4002 Park Blvd

Suite E

San Diego, CA 92103