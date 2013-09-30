Baolin Natural Healthcare Centre Is Now Ensuring Wellness with Acupuncture in Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The treatment methods adopted at this centre is developed after years of extensive clinical research and analysis. Baolin's methodology therefore compliments and further strengthens the traditional Chinese technique of identifying the crucial points in the body for curing different ailments. In addition to this, the authentic Chinese herbal medicines offered by the centre are ideal for achieving total physical harmony, improving blood circulation and enhancing the effects of acupuncture treatment.



At Baolin Natural Healthcare Centre, all therapies are being performed by professionally trained practitioners for whom minimum eligibility criteria is Bachelor’s degree in TCM & Acupuncture. Besides this, these experts are also registered by the Chinese Medicine Board of Australia (under APHRA). Divulging further, a representative of the healthcare centre stated, “Unlike most Chinese Medicine clinics where there is only one practitioner providing all the different services, our point of difference is that we have a group of practitioners, each with specialised qualifications and experience in a particular field of TCM practice. We only take into account the best interest of our patients and avoid recommending any unnecessary treatments.”



This healthcare centre is also known for offering treatments based on authentic Chinese medicines in Perth. Visit http://www.tcmcentre.com.au/chinese-medicine-therapy to know more about the various Chinese medicines offered at the centre. These natural medicines are being used since ages for curing stubborn health problems and adding vitality to life. The therapy focuses on providing both physical and psychological benefits to the patients and restoring holistic balance in the body. Some of the Chinese medicine methods adopted at Baolin Natural Healthcare Centre are umbilical sticking method, acupuncture point application method, and many more. For more information on Acupuncture Perth, please visit- http://www.tcmcentre.com.au/acupuncture



About Baolin Natural Healthcare Centre

Baolin Natural Healthcare Centre was established in 2003 and it is one of the first and few to collaborate a team of professionals in the field of TCM. It was founded with the aim of providing optimal health care solutions to the community, through the collaboration of a team of TCM practitioners each with their own area of TCM specialisation such as herbal medicine, acupuncture and remedial massage therapy.