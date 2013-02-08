Linwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Health Source Acupuncture has recently moved into a new office location in Linwood, New Jersey. The office was located 2 miles down the road in Northfield, but the recent move makes Health Source Acupuncture a resident of a new township and the first and only full service Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine specialist in Linwood. To go along with the move, they also launched a new website to promote both of its New Jersey acupuncture clinics. Health Source Acupuncture provides a wide range of holistic and innovative services to residents of Linwood and Toms River, New Jersey. The new website allows appointment scheduling online for both locations, making it easier than ever to schedule an acupuncture appointment with Health Source. The website also provides an opportunity for patients to get a look inside Health Source Acupuncture, by reading the behind the scenes blog. The website also features success stories of Health Source Acupuncture, where patient testimonials are available.



The new Health Source Acupuncture website is healthsourceacupuncture.com. The new website details the extensive experience with Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture that Health Source Acupuncture offers to Linwood and Toms River patients. The new location also offers a cutting edge approach to medical care by offering a variety of additional services under one roof like acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage, digital meridian imaging, cupping, nutritional supplements, and other health and wellness related services. “ The new location is beautiful and the patients and our community are really the ones who will benefit the most from this move” said Dominic Sembello, Clinic Director and Board Certified Acupuncturist. The new Health Source Acupuncture office and website brings information, healthcare, and wellness to a whole new level.



For more information on Health Source Acupuncture click here.



About Health Source Acupuncture

Our office provides an array of services under one roof to provided our patients with the best experience possible to achieve the greatest results possible. We offer Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, Chiropractic Care, Physical Therapy, Massage, and more. We have been serving our area for 15 years and we are pleased to be part of the community. Please check out the rest of our website so you can see how we can help you achieve your health and wellness goals!



Linwood Office

401 New Road

Suite 210

Linwood, NJ 08221

(609) 601-2159