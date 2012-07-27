AcuraMDXReviews.com Reveals the Truth About the New 2013 Acura MDX

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Buying a new car is the second biggest purchase, next to buying a house that most people will make in their lives. Because of this, it’s vitally important that consumers undertake sufficient research on the various models of cars available, before making their final decision.



One website that’s been helping new car buyers make informed decisions over the years is AcuraMDXReviews.com. Acura MDX Reviews provides people with detailed, unbiased consumer reviews on recent models of the Acura MDX, including the 2013 Acura MDX, due to be released in just a few months.



The site features an abundance of in depth editorial content and reviews on the ever popular Acura MDX (MDX stands for Multi-Dimensional Luxury). Each review covers important aspects of the vehicle such as performance, powertrain, internal and external trim, standard and optional equipment, safety, fuel consumption, value for money and driving impressions.



The reviewer also goes through the advantages and disadvantages of each vehicle, plus any changes that have been made between the models. The site also features video footage of the Acura including the Acura MDX being test driven.



Each review and editorial article is accompanied by high quality digital imagery of MDX including exterior and interior features. For those wanting to take things one step further by customizing their MDX, the site also provides a comprehensive list of all available aftermarket parts and accessories.



The site features a plethora of content about previous Acura models as well as the latest Acura MDX 2013 information and news.



A spokesperson for AcuraMDXReviews.com explains the sites appeal:



“Acura MDX Reviews is the biggest and most trusted Acura MDX review website. Visitors will not only find informative, unbiased consumer reviews about the new Acura MDX models, but also detailed reports on many of the popular parts and accessories that are available as well. We have detailed coverage of every Acura model for the last two and half years. Our objective is to provide editorial content detailed enough for Acura enthusiasts while also appealing to people new to the vehicles.”



About Acura MDX Reviews

Acura MDX Reviews is a site dedicated to providing detailed consumer reviews on all recent models of the Acura MDX, to assist potential buyers in making their purchase. For more information please visit http://acuramdxreviews.com