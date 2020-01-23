Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Acute Heart failure Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



"The patients are predominantly male with a mean age of >70 years, which is consistent with the epidemiology of ischemic heart disease. The in-hospital mortality ranges from four to seven per cent, with a median length of stay between 4 and 11 days in the disease."



Currently, there are many therapies available for Acute Heart failure treatment, which are symptomatic, focusing on the management of symptoms along with support requiring a multidisciplinary approach.

Acute Heart failure treatment is categorized into immediate management and physical examination. The first step in the management of the patient is to address life-threatening issues, including respiratory failure and dyspnea. Initially, the patient is repositioned and incorporated with the immediate supplemental oxygen to optimize the ventilator efficiency and apart from that if the above measures remain inadequate then noninvasive ventilatory support (CPAP or NIPPV) is effective in improving symptoms, like hemodynamics and metabolic abnormalities associated with the disease.



Some of the off-label drugs are also used as the initial treatment pattern with a positive response, like Nitrates (Sublingual or intravenous), including organic nitrate donor nitroglycerin and inorganic nitrate source sodium nitroprusside (SNP), which are useful as vasodilators; decreasing the pulmonary venous pressure and relieving dyspnea. Rapid administration of intravenous nitrates in patients with severe pulmonary edema decreases the need for mechanical ventilation and myocardial infarction.



Most patients have significant urine volume overload contributing to the respiratory insufficiency (volume redistribution). Thus the rapid administration of intravenous loop diuretics, like Furosemide, Bumetanide is helpful. The drugs enhance the synthesis of prostaglandins, which causes renal and venous dilatation along with reversibly inhibiting the Na+ ?2Cl- ?K + co-transporter of the thick ascending loop of Henle. Another class of drug Opiates (morphine) is generally administered in patients with greater disease severity, and are associated with increased rates of mechanical intubation, prolonged hospitalization, more frequent ICU admissions and higher mortality. Catecholamines are another class of drugs for Acute Heart failure treatment, such as dobutamine, epinephrine, and Norepinephrine that have been used to improve myocardial contractility and increase the heart rate. Dobutamine directly stimulates beta-1 receptors of the heart to increase myocardial contractility and stroke volume, resulting in increased cardiac output. Epinephrine, on the other hand, acts on alpha and beta-adrenergic receptors, and it is the most active alpha receptor activator. Lastly, Norepinephrine, which is a peripheral vasoconstrictor by acting on the alpha-adrenergic receptor, can also be used to treat Acute Heart failure.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Acute Heart failure treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Empagliflozin

2. Sacubitril/valsartan

And many others



The key players in Acute Heart failure market are:

1. Boehringer Ingelheim

2. Novartis

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Acute Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance

3. Acute Heart Failure Disease Background and Overview

4. Acute Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Acute Heart Failure Country-Wise Epidemiology

6. United States

7. EU–5 Countries

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. United Kingdom

7.7. Japan

8. Acute Heart Failure Treatments and Medical Practices

9. Acute Heart Failure Emerging Therapies

10. Key Cross Competition

10.1. Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim

10.2. Sacubitril/valsartan: Novartis

11. Acute Heart Failure Market Size

12. 7MM Acute Heart Failure Country-Wise Market Analysis

13. United States Market Size

14. EU5 Market Size

14.1.Germany Market Size

14.2. France Market Size

14.3.United Kingdom Market Size

14.4. Spain Market Size

14.5. Italy Market Size

15. Japan Market Size

16. Acute Heart Failure Report Methodology

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



