New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Acute Ischemia Monitors Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.41 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.58 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of acute ischemia, technological advancements, increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development, and increasing awareness about heart diseases drive the Acute Ischemia Monitors market growth. Increasing the prevalence of acute ischemia around the world, advances in heart monitoring technology such as the launch of advanced insertible monitors, increasing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure around the globe, high growth potential in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of acute ischemic monitoring.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The Portable monitor segment is anticipated to grow at the highest at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on ambulatory services and first aid care of heart stroke across the globe.



Benchtop Monitors dominated the acute ischemia monitors market and is expected to reach USD 1.26 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period owing to rising number cardiac surgical procedures, large installation base across the hospitals, clinical and surgical centres of all countries and increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development.



The Surgical Intervention application system dominated the global acute ischemia monitors market in 2018. The market is estimated to reach USD 671.56 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The factors such as high number of heart surgical procedures across the globe coupled with rising incidence of the target diseases, improvement in medical reimbursement scenario for heart strokes, and technological advancements are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Acute Ischemia Monitors market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Acute Ischemia Monitors market are listed below:



Alfred Health Victoria Company (Australia), Angel Medical Systems Inc (US), Blue Box Health Inc (US), Boston Scientific Corp (US), Cardiowatch Ltd (Israel), Flashback Technologies, Inc (US), Intersection Medical, Inc (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), NewCardio, Inc (US), and Scivanta Medical Corp (US).



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Benchtop



Portable



Implantable/Insertible



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Initial management



Surgical intervention



Surgical recovery



Critical care



Emergency room



Long-term care



Radical Features of the Acute Ischemia Monitors Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Acute Ischemia Monitors market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Acute Ischemia Monitors industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Acute Ischemia Monitors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Acute Ischemia Monitors Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Acute Ischemia Monitors Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Acute Ischemia Monitors Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Acute Ischemia Monitors Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



