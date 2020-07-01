Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- The total Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia incident cases was 10,341 in the 7MM in 2017.

- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia is more frequent in males compared to females.

- The total Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia incident cases in the United States was 5,816 in 2017.



"Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market size in the 7MM was USD 1,246 million in 2017."



Chemotherapy is often complicated and intense, particularly in the initial months of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment. The most common treatment regimens use a combination of more than one anticancer drug. Induction is the first phase of chemotherapy, and the goal of this phase is to induce a remission.



In this phase, numerous drugs are usually being used depending on the patient's age, the specific features of leukaemia, and the overall health of the patient. Induction regimens for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia generally use a combination of drugs that include vincristine; anthracyclines (daunorubicin, doxorubicin); and corticosteroids (prednisone, dexamethasone) administered either with or without asparaginase and cyclophosphamide.



For Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment landscape of ALL, protein kinase inhibitors have also offered hope as new drugs for acute leukaemia treatment. In 2013, the US FDA approved Gleevec (Imatinib; Novartis Pharmaceuticals) to treat children newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL. In the EU, Glivec is also approved for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy and as a single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory Ph+ ALL.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Acute lymphocytic leukemia Pipeline Therapies

1. Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Pharmacyclics (an AbbVie Company)

2. Jakafi (ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis

3. Motixafortide (BL-8040): BioLine Rx

4. TC-110: TCR2 Therapeutics

5. Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (JCAR017): Bristol-Myers Squibb

6. TBI-1501: Takara Bio/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

7. UCART19: Servier/Allogene

8. Venetoclax: AbbVie and Roche

9. NiCord (omidubicel): Gamida Cell Ltd.

10. Eliquis (apixaban): Bristol-Myers Squibb|Pfizer

11. Isatuximab: Sanofi

12. JZP-458 (recombinant Erwinia asparaginase): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

13. Vyxeos (Daunorubicin and Cytarabine for Injection): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

14. Daratumumab: Janssen Research & Development

15. ProTmune: Fate Therapeutics

16. MB-CART19.1: MiltenyiBiotec B.V. & Co. KG

17. BPX-501 T Cells (rivogenlecleucel; iC9-CAR19 cells): Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

18. PBCAR0191: Precision BioSciences/Servier

19. AUTO1: Autolus Limited

20. KTE-X19: Gilead Sciences

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Acute lymphocytic leukemia

3. SWOT Analysis of Acute lymphocytic leukemia

4. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Overview at a Glance

5. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Disease Background and Overview

6. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Diagnosis

7. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. The United States Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology

9. EU-5 Country-wise Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology

10. Japan Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology

11. Current Acute lymphocytic leukemia Treatment Practices

12. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Treatment Algorithms

13. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Guideline

14. Unmet Needs in Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market

15. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Patient Journey

16. Key Endpoints in Acute lymphocytic leukemia Clinical Trials

17. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Marketed Therapies

18. Emerging Acute lymphocytic leukemia Therapies

19. Conjoint Analysis of Acute lymphocytic leukemia

20. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Seven Major Market Analysis

21. 7MM Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size

22. United States Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size

23. EU-5 Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size

24. Japan Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size

25. Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute lymphocytic leukemia Therapies

26. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Drivers

27. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Barriers

28. Appendix

29. DelveInsight Capabilities

30. Disclaimer

31. About DelveInsight



