Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report
- The total Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia incident cases was 10,341 in the 7MM in 2017.
- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia is more frequent in males compared to females.
- The total Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia incident cases in the United States was 5,816 in 2017.
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia epidemiology and Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market.
"Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market size in the 7MM was USD 1,246 million in 2017."
Chemotherapy is often complicated and intense, particularly in the initial months of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment. The most common treatment regimens use a combination of more than one anticancer drug. Induction is the first phase of chemotherapy, and the goal of this phase is to induce a remission.
In this phase, numerous drugs are usually being used depending on the patient's age, the specific features of leukaemia, and the overall health of the patient. Induction regimens for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia generally use a combination of drugs that include vincristine; anthracyclines (daunorubicin, doxorubicin); and corticosteroids (prednisone, dexamethasone) administered either with or without asparaginase and cyclophosphamide.
For Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment landscape of ALL, protein kinase inhibitors have also offered hope as new drugs for acute leukaemia treatment. In 2013, the US FDA approved Gleevec (Imatinib; Novartis Pharmaceuticals) to treat children newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL. In the EU, Glivec is also approved for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy and as a single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory Ph+ ALL.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Acute lymphocytic leukemia Pipeline Therapies
1. Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Pharmacyclics (an AbbVie Company)
2. Jakafi (ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis
3. Motixafortide (BL-8040): BioLine Rx
4. TC-110: TCR2 Therapeutics
5. Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (JCAR017): Bristol-Myers Squibb
6. TBI-1501: Takara Bio/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
7. UCART19: Servier/Allogene
8. Venetoclax: AbbVie and Roche
9. NiCord (omidubicel): Gamida Cell Ltd.
10. Eliquis (apixaban): Bristol-Myers Squibb|Pfizer
11. Isatuximab: Sanofi
12. JZP-458 (recombinant Erwinia asparaginase): Jazz Pharmaceuticals
13. Vyxeos (Daunorubicin and Cytarabine for Injection): Jazz Pharmaceuticals
14. Daratumumab: Janssen Research & Development
15. ProTmune: Fate Therapeutics
16. MB-CART19.1: MiltenyiBiotec B.V. & Co. KG
17. BPX-501 T Cells (rivogenlecleucel; iC9-CAR19 cells): Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
18. PBCAR0191: Precision BioSciences/Servier
19. AUTO1: Autolus Limited
20. KTE-X19: Gilead Sciences
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Acute lymphocytic leukemia
3. SWOT Analysis of Acute lymphocytic leukemia
4. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Overview at a Glance
5. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Disease Background and Overview
6. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Diagnosis
7. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. The United States Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology
9. EU-5 Country-wise Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology
10. Japan Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology
11. Current Acute lymphocytic leukemia Treatment Practices
12. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Treatment Algorithms
13. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Guideline
14. Unmet Needs in Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market
15. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Patient Journey
16. Key Endpoints in Acute lymphocytic leukemia Clinical Trials
17. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Marketed Therapies
18. Emerging Acute lymphocytic leukemia Therapies
19. Conjoint Analysis of Acute lymphocytic leukemia
20. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Seven Major Market Analysis
21. 7MM Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size
22. United States Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size
23. EU-5 Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size
24. Japan Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size
25. Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute lymphocytic leukemia Therapies
26. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Drivers
27. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Barriers
28. Appendix
29. DelveInsight Capabilities
30. Disclaimer
31. About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
