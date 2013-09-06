Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia). Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia).

- A review of the Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia).

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Genzyme Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd

medac GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Plexxikon Inc.

BioLineRx, Ltd.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SuperGen, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Aduro BioTech

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Incyte Corporation

Merck KGaA

4SC AG

EntreMed, Inc.

EpiCept Corporation

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC

Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lorus Therapeutics Inc

Marshall Edwards, Inc.

MethylGene Inc

OXiGENE, Inc.

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

CSL Limited

Telik, Inc.

TopoTarget A/S

VioQuest Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lipoxen PLC

Choongwae Pharma Corp

Resverlogix Corp.

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

BioAlliance Pharma SA

Sareum Holdings plc

Innate Pharma SA

Oscotec Inc.

Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp.

SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

Antigen Express, Inc.

Cancer Research Technology Limited

Chroma Therapeutics Ltd.

Colby Pharmaceutical Company

Ambit Biosciences Corporation

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioMAS Ltd.

Oncodesign SA

ERYtech Pharma

Celator Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Altor BioScience Corporation

Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.

Coronado Biosciences, Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Affichem

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

Proacta, Inc.

Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

SBI Biotech Co., Ltd.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aprea AB.

Kinex Pharmaceuticals, LLC

OncoImmune, Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc.

Merus B.V.

Toko Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd.

Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd

Interprotein Corporation

EpiZyme, Inc.

Targa Therapeutics Corp.

NuCana BioMed Limited

Sentinel Oncology Limited

BerGenBio AS



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