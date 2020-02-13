Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia accounts for less than 3% of all cancers, and 25% of all leukaemia in adults.

2. Worldwide, Acute Myeloid Leukemia incidence was reported to be highest in the US, Australia, and Western Europe.

3. From 2000 to 2003, the US incidence rate in people age in less than 65 years was only 1.8 per 100,000 persons, whereas Acute Myeloid Leukemia incidence rate in people age 65 years was 17 per 100,000 persons.



"Acute Myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of leukaemia in adults, and even being rare, it is the leading cause of leukaemia-related deaths. It is found to be slightly more common among men as compared to women."



Acute Myeloid Leukemia is the most common leukaemia affecting adults and poses a major medical challenge with increased mortality and morbidity. Once diagnosed, Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment usually needs to start as quickly as possible, as the disease progresses very quickly.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment depends on age, risk factors, and the sub-types of the disease. The main aim of treatment is to cure it and to achieve remission of leukaemia cells. Traditionally, the standardized treatment was chemotherapy which can be divided into intensive chemotherapy and non-intensive. The intensive chemotherapies are divided into two phases, i.e. remission induction followed by post-remission consolidation-based therapy. The induction therapy includes drugs such as Cytarabine, Daunorubicin, Idarubicin, and Fludarabine, either given alone or in combinatorial doses. Consolidation therapy is given in such cases where induction therapy failed to work, with drugs such as Etoposide, Amsacrine, and Mitoxantrone. Age, performance status, prognostic indicators were the major resistance factors to chemotherapy effectiveness. While the initial therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment is relatively standardized, the high incidence of refractory/relapsed disease remains a significant challenge. In resistant cases, stem cell transplantation (with autologous or allogeneic) is the only available Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment option.



The huge breakthrough has been seen in Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment with greater availability of new treatments in a couple of years, often targeting specific abnormalities. The molecules are being developed as FLT3 Inhibitors, IDH Inhibitors, targeting key cellular pathways such as BCL-2 specific inhibitors and others by targeting recurrent driver mutations of AML. These are used in the case when chemo no longer responds and can ideally tailor to each patient's disease with a subset-specific. FLT3 Inhibitors such as Midostaurin and Gilteritinib; IDH Inhibitors such as Enasidenib and Ivosidenib; and Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, such as Glasdegib; BCL-2 inhibitor such as Venetoclax have recently entered the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market as promising targeted therapies with specific genetic mutations.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Iomab-B CD45 and Actimab-A CD33

2. Ficlatuzumab

3. Devimistat

4. BST-236

5. Quizartinib

6. Bemcentinib

7. Pracinostat

8. Guadecitabine

And many others



The key players in Acute Myeloid Leukemia market are:

1. Actinium Pharmaceuticals

2. AVEO Oncology

3. Biodesix

4. Daiichi Sankyo

5. BioSight

6. Helsinn Healthcare

7. Rafael Pharmaceuticals

8. Otsuka Pharmaceutical

9. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance

3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Disease Background and Overview

4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Assumptions and Caveats

4.2. 7MM Incident cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (2017–2030)

4.3. Age-Specific cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (2017–2030)

4.4. Relapsed/Refractory Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (2017–2030)

4.5. Diagnosed and Treatable cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (2017–2030)

4.6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Country-Wise Epidemiology

4.7. United States

4.8. EU-5

4.9. Assumptions and Rationale

4.10. Germany

4.11. France

4.12. Italy

4.13. Spain

4.14. United Kingdom

4.15. Japan

5. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatments & Medical Practices

6. Unmet needs

7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Marketed Therapies

7.1. Rydapt (Midostaurin): Novartis

7.2. Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab ozocgamicin): Pfizer

7.3. XOSPATA (Gilteritinib): Astellas Pharma

8. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Therapies

9. Key Cross Competition

9.1. Quizartinib: Daiichi Sankyo

9.2. Iomab-B CD45: Actinium Pharmaceuticals

9.3. CPI-613: Rafael Pharmaceuticals

9.4. Bemcentinib: BerGenBio

10. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size

11. 7MM Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Country-Wise Market Analysis

12. United States Market Size

13. Germany Market Size

14. France Market Size

15. United Kingdom Market Size

16. Spain Market Size

17. Italy Market Size

18. Japan Market Size

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Methodology

23. DelveInsight Capabilities

24. Disclaimer

25. About DelveInsight



