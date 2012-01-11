Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2010 - 2020) (Pipeline Assessment & Market Forecast in G8 Countries)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- Acute myeloid leukemia is the second frequent type (after acute lymphocytic leukemia) of leukemia diagnosed in infants. About 15% of children from birth to 19 years of age diagnosed with leukemia have acute myeloid leukemia. The risk of acute myeloid leukemia is closely associated with age. About 90% of acute myeloid leukemia is diagnosed in middle age. Incidence rate of acute myeloid leukemia is high in men and women over 50 years. The acute myeloid leukemia market is segmented into two types; namely childhood acute myeloid leukemia and adulthood acute myeloid leukemia. The market was dominated by AVD regimen in 2010. However, in 2020, the market is expected to be dominated by AVD regimen, Cyatarabine, and Quizartinib drug.
This report studies the market from 2010 to 2020 covering seven major regimens and single drugs (off-patent and pipeline) for acute myeloid leukemia treatment. At present, there are four regimens in the market; namely DC regimen used for induction purpose, DC regimen for elderly patients, VCD, and AVD regimen. Plus, there is a drugs named Cytarabine in the market. Growing population of acute myeloid leukemia is an impetus for the growth of the market. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2015 to 2020. North America was the major contributor to this market; accounting for 68.62% of the total sales of acute myeloid leukemia drugs in 2010; whereas AVD regimen was the major regimen accounting for 54.08% of the total sales of acute myeloid leukemia drugs in 2010. Cytarabine drug is also highly effective in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia that captured the highly market share of AML market in 2010. Acute myeloid leukemia is still an area with high unmet need for early diagnosis and limited treatment options in this area.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report studies four existing regimens and single drugs for acute myeloid leukemia market. Currently, there are four major drugs in pipeline for acute myeloid leukemia; which are expecting a market launch by 2012-2014. Quizartinib is currently in phase II pivotal clinical trial for the relapsed/refractory AML patient; which will be launched in the market in 2012 by Ambit Biosciences Inc. Quizartinib has received Orphan Drug designation grant from U.S. FDA and European Union. Besides, the drug has obtained fast track designation in the United States in 2010 for the treatment of FLT3-ITD positive patients with relapsed/refractory AML. The drug is expected to be priced at $25,448 for patients who take them annually.
Players are implementing various growth strategies in the market to gain a competitive edge. New product launches, product pipelines, agreements and collaborations, clinical trials, and acquisitions were some of the major strategies adopted by the players from January 2008 to September 2011.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2010-2020) (Acute/Chronic lymphocytic leukemia & Acute/Chronic myeloid leukemia) Pipeline forecast & Market forecast in G8 countries
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2010 - 2020) (Pipeline Assessment & Market Forecast in G8 Countries)
- Pipeline Insight: Leukemias Underserved patient populations offer potential for market growth
- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Prostate Cancer - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020 - Q4 2010
- Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia - Drug Pipeline Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Colorectal Cancer - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020 - Q4 2010
- Acute Pain Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017